Westerville approves levy to improve schools

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville schools will be getting an upgrade thanks to voters approving a levy in Tuesday’s election.

By a vote of 6,403 to 5,263 (55 percent to 45 percent) with 74 percent of the precincts reporting results, the levy, which will raise property taxes an additional $274.75 per $100,000 of property value per year, was a hotly contested issue for the city.

Proponents said the upgrades to the schools are much needed.

“Out of 24 buildings in our school, only two have secured entryways where once you’re entered into the school, you’re in the office or your ID is checked before you’re admitted to spaces with students and staff,” parent Colleen Moidu said Tuesday before the results were announced.

Opponents claimed the area is made up of mostly senior citizens on a fixed income who wouldn’t be able to afford the higher property taxes.

For an estimate on how much more residents will pay, check out the Franklin County Auditor’s website.