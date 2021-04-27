Westbound I-670 closed through Downtown Columbus after multi-vehicle accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 670 are closed through Downtown after a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported about 5:27 a.m., with one person taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

#UPDATE:

-670 WB is CLOSED between 71 and Neil Ave

-71 NB and SB ramps to 670 WB are CLOSED

-Entrance ramps from Cleveland Ave, Summit, 4th to 670 WB also CLOSED

-Eastbound traffic is getting by just fine pic.twitter.com/FcfjtWzl2f — Andrea Henderson (@AndreaNBC4) April 27, 2021

As of 6:15 a.m., the road was closed from I-71 to Neal Avenue/Goodale Street. Also closed were:

I-71 ramps to I-670 west

Entrance ramps for I-670 west from Cleveland Avenue, Summit Street and 4th Street

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that the road was expected to remain closed at least until 10 a.m.

In a second crash after 7 a.m., the right shoulder of I-670 west was closed at Leonard Avenue.

Crash on 670 East at Leonard Ave. RIGHT shoulder is blocked #4yourdrive pic.twitter.com/9CpG4hvfYh — Andrea Henderson (@AndreaNBC4) April 27, 2021

Eastbound traffic is unaffected.