Westbound I-670 closed through Downtown Columbus after multi-vehicle accident

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 670 are closed through Downtown after a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported about 5:27 a.m., with one person taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

As of 6:15 a.m., the road was closed from I-71 to Neal Avenue/Goodale Street. Also closed were:

  • I-71 ramps to I-670 west
  • Entrance ramps for I-670 west from Cleveland Avenue, Summit Street and 4th Street

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that the road was expected to remain closed at least until 10 a.m.

In a second crash after 7 a.m., the right shoulder of I-670 west was closed at Leonard Avenue.

Eastbound traffic is unaffected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss