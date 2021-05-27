West Jefferson police: Who is in a video of people near shooting scene?

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — After looking at security camera footage, West Jefferson police say there were several people at Jackson Street and Burnham Street the day four people died.

The four people were murdered on May 24, 2021, at an apartment on Jackson Street.

The police want the help of anyone in the area on that date, who might have seen anything.

“Please contact West Jefferson Police Department at 614-879-7672. What may have been something minor to you, may be a very important and helpful detail to the investigators working to solve this case,” the department said in a social media post.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said four total victims, three males and one female, were found. Three of the victims were found inside the home and one was found outside.