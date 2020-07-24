West Columbus shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in west Columbus that left one person in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of W. Rich Street and Dana Avenue on the report of shots fired.

Police say, when officers arrived on scene, they found a person lying near the intersection and multiple shell casings in the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and no suspect information has been released.