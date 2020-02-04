Wendy’s set to launch breakfast menu next month

FILE – This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Providence, R.I. Wendys says it is investigating reports of unusual activity on payment cards that had been used at some of its restaurants. The company says it learned from payment industry contacts in January 2016 of reports indicating fraudulent charges may […]

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is set to roll out their breakfast menu nationwide next month.

The menu will officially be available at all restaurants on March 2.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. according to a Wendy’s press release.

Wendy’s has tried a breakfast menu previously, but it had failed. Wendy’s told NBC News, the chain is investing to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.