Welcome Wednesdays to showcase local artists

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You can experience the “studio life” at 400 Rich and Chromedge Studios every other Wednesday.

Welcome Wednesdays is a chance for the community to enter our local artists’ workspaces and start an intimate conversation, learn and create.

“It gives us the chance to talk to the people who come through versus just making sale after sale, which is exciting too,” explained Angela Stiftar.

“It’s nice to come in and get a more intimate conversation,” noted Andrea Kaiser, owner of Glass Sky.



Judy Rush is a fiber artist and says making art is inside of her.

It truly is a part of who she is.

She hopes more people come out on Wednesday nights to become a part of the process and learn a thing or two.

“We’re making things so come in and help us make things and learn about what we’re making,” expressed Rush. “It’s just fun.”

The event is held every other Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

