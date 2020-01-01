WELCOME TO THE WORLD! Central Ohio’s New Year’s baby born at Riverside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH– Happy birthday, Michael Reese Bentley!

The baby boy was born Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and is presumably the first baby born in Central Ohio in 2020.

He came into the world at 6 lbs, 9 oz, and 19 inches long. Michael Reese is the third child Jessica Whitt and Troy Bentley and has two big sisters.

The first baby born at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center was Tyreko Anderson Jr. at 12:24 a.m.

Tyreko weighs 7 lbs, 2 oz, and is 20.5 inches long.

He is the son of Destiny Ligon of Columbus and has an 8-year-old big sister.

Tyreko Anderson Jr. and mom Destiny Ligon.
CREDIT: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools