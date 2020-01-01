WELCOME TO THE WORLD! Central Ohio’s New Year’s baby born at Riverside

COLUMBUS, OH– Happy birthday, Michael Reese Bentley!

The baby boy was born Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and is presumably the first baby born in Central Ohio in 2020.

He came into the world at 6 lbs, 9 oz, and 19 inches long. Michael Reese is the third child Jessica Whitt and Troy Bentley and has two big sisters.

The first baby born in central Ohio this decade was born at 12:01 this morning at @OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital! Meet Michael Reese Bentley. 🎉👶🏻 Our media friends are checking to see if he is the first #NewYearsBaby for the state! pic.twitter.com/4xy1G9DKkU — Katie Logan (@KatieLLogan) January 1, 2020

The first baby born at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center was Tyreko Anderson Jr. at 12:24 a.m.

Tyreko weighs 7 lbs, 2 oz, and is 20.5 inches long.

He is the son of Destiny Ligon of Columbus and has an 8-year-old big sister.