Weinstein verdict prompts local advocacy groups to speak out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Harvey Weinstein verdict has local sexual assault advocacy groups speaking out.

Emily Gemar with Ohio Health’s Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio works with women who are survivors.​

“We are a neutral space where we will believe you,” she said. “We won’t judge. We don’t put any of our own emotions on to you, we will let you talk. We will let you express yourself. We will just be there for you.”

She credits the “#metoo” movement for more victims speaking out.​

“I think me too has encouraged a lot of people to reach out and disclose sexual violence,” Gemar said. “I think it’s a good thing to reach out and find support for sexual violence or another type of trauma you were going through rather than just keep it in.”

Gemar said it’s never too late to come forward.

For more information, visit the SARNCO website.