WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: gorgeous weather + last weekend before football returns

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– What could possibly be better than Storm Team 4 using “brilliant sunshine, low humidity” to describe the last weekend of summer before football returns?

FORECAST: Clearing Today, Sunny Fall Preview Weekend

Here’s a list of some of the things on our radar happening this weekend (and rain isn’t one of them).

Craft Brew at the Zoo

Tap into your wild side at the sixth annual Craft Brew at the Zoo. Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Water’s Edge Events Park, you can enjoy refreshing brews, food and live entertainment by Sugar Ray!

Lynd Fruit Farms Sunflower Festival

Explore Central Ohio’s largest patch of sunflowers at Lynd Fruit Farm’s newest, breathtaking property, The Patch on 37 (3131 Johnstown-Alexandria Road NW, Alexandria.)

MORE INFO: 10-acre sunflower field – one of largest in Ohio – now in full bloom

Breakaway Music Festival

The music two-stage music festival put on by local promotions company Prime Social Group kicks off Friday night at Mapfre Stadium.

“We purposefully pick this weekend every year to be that culmination of end of summer, start of school, back to school, right before football season kicks off, and everyone gets busy with school work… so yeah, that’s part of our scheduling strategy,” explained Prime Social Group president Zach Ruben.

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

The day-long Saturday event at the Columbus Commons will feature all Ohio wines from some of your favorite local wineries including Via Vecchia, Buckeye Winery and more. There will also be artisan exhibits, food trucks, specialty food items, and live musical entertainment.

Here it is! Our 2019 Site Map. Ohio Wineries, Arts & Crafts, Live Music! Each ticket gets you 10 wine samples! Tickets available on eventbrite. Posted by Columbus Summer Wine Festival on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

BrewDog’s Annual General Mayhem

For the first time, the brewer is opening up its annual shareholders festival meeting at their Canal Winchester property to the general public. The festical opens up to non shareholders starting at 2 p.m. There will be live music, craft beers, food trucks, as well as family friendly activities, including a bounce house, inflatable soccer games, and yard games.

General admission tickets are $30 and include a free pint of beer upon entry.

The Columbus African Festival

The the inaugural African Cultural Festival is aimed at promoting African culture through music, food, poetry, arts and fashion is happening all day Saturday at Innis Park (2995 Innis Rd., Columbus).

Flavored Nation– a taste of every state

Eat your way around the country with iconic dishes prepared by rock star chefs representing each state Saturday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Tickets include one-day admission, 10 food samples, and six drink samples.

Flavored Nation – Columbus is TOMORROW and this is your last chance to SAVE BIG on tickets! Combine our advanced ticket… Posted by Flavored Nation on Friday, August 23, 2019

Columbus Vegan Festival

You can spend the Saturday in Clintonville at the Whetstone Community Center enjoying music, vegan education, speakers, or perusing vegan owned businesses and sample local vegan foods.

During the fest this year, there will be simultaneous programming for kids, at the library next door! The events will… Posted by Columbus Vegan Festival on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Concert for a Cause

Just North United Christian Church and Temple Israel Columbus have teamed up for an interfaith celebration in support of the Mauritanian community. Proceeds for the concert will be donated to legal defense, bonds, and direct support to Mauritanians in Columbus impacted by this deportation crisis.

Have you requested your tickets yet?https://www.facebook.com/events/2849614908400238/ Posted by Just North UCC on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Urban Scrawl 13

The Franklinton Arts District is hosting the free, 2-day event to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience where dozens of artists create large-format murals next to 400 West Rich, Columbus’ largest indoor artist community.

When you stop in to Urban Scrawl 13 this weekend, don't forget to bring your appetites… we have an incredible line-up… Posted by Franklinton Arts District on Friday, August 23, 2019

Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Enjoy the fall-like weather with an evening at the ballpark. After the game Saturday night there will be a free fireworks show.

FIA 21st India Festival

Saturday at the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, you can celebrate Indian culture with performances, vendors from all across USA, along with the Bollywood Night with stars from India.