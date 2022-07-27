COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans planning to vote early or via absentee ballot have one week left to choose their candidates before the Aug. 2 special primary election.

In the third week of early voting, Ohioans requested 92,888 absentee ballots by mail or in person and cast 67,218 early votes during the week-long period from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22, according to a news release from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

In Franklin County, voters cast 2,680 early votes in person at polling centers, LaRose’s office said. Residents in Delaware County submitted 490 early votes.

“Ohio is a national leader in making voting accessible and convenient, all the while maintaining security throughout the process and delivering accurate, audited results,” LaRose said.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Early voting continues this week at all 88 Ohio counties’ boards of elections. The early voting schedule is:

July 25-29: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 31: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug. 1: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Full a full guide on the August primary, follow this link.