COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in less than a year, a Powerball billionaire could be crowned.

After no one matched the five winning numbers and the Powerball on Monday, that $922 million jackpot ballooned to an estimated $1.080 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 07, 10, 11, 13, and 24 and the Powerball was 24. The Power Play prize multiplier was 2X.

The $1 billion jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million, is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history but is still less than the $2.040 billion jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The top Powerball jackpots are:

$2.040 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $1.080 billion (estimated before July 19 drawing) $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022

In Monday’s drawing, five $1 million tickets (matching five white balls) and three $2 million tickets (matching five white balls plus the multiplier) were sold. In addition, 88 tickets worth $50,000 (four white balls and the Powerball) and 28 tickets worth $200,000 (four white balls, the Powerball, and the Power Play) were sold, the lottery said.

In total, more than 2.8 million winning tickets totaling $41.7 million in prizes were sold for Monday’s drawing.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on April 19, 2023, when the $252.6 million jackpot ($134.7 million cash) was won in Ohio.

Winners of the jackpot have the option of being paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount (each payment increases by 5% annually) or accepting a one-time payment of the estimated cash value. Both prize amounts are before taxes are taken out.

The odds of winning a prize of any size are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds don’t change due to the number of tickets sold but are based on the chance of someone selecting the correct combination of numbers.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with tickets costing $2, with an additional $1 to add the Power Play multiplier option.

The jackpot in the nation’s other lottery game, Mega Millions, continues growing after no one matched the winning numbers Tuesday. This Friday’s drawing is worth an estimated $720 million.