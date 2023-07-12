COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wednesdays are getting wild on NBC4 Today as Monica Day takes us behind the scenes at The Wilds.

Less than 100 miles from Columbus in Cumberland Ohio is a 10,000-acre adventure that immerses you in an experience like no other. The Wilds is home to more than 500 animals representing over 25 threatened or endangered species.

Native species also cover the vast landscape that is waiting to transport visitors through tours and experiences. From Fishing to horseback to open air buses and ziplines there are so many ways to experience the magic of The Wilds.

Each week this summer we will be highlighting a different program and opportunity to be a part of the conservation efforts there. To learn more visit www.thewilds.org