Wednesday’s sunshine will be followed by snow starting tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, cold. High 24

Tonight: Snow likely (0-1”), cold. Low 20

Thursday: More snow (1”), not as cold. High 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 24 (19)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. 21 (5)

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 35 (10)

Tracking the next winter storm for Columbus, central Ohio: Wednesday night

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off the day with some sunshine and cold temperatures, but the next round of snow is not far behind.

As we head through the afternoon and evening, clouds will start to stream back in. This will slow down any warmup, and keep afternoon highs in the mid 20s, which is close to where normal lows for this time of year normally are.

Tonight, the next round of snow will start streaming in from the southwest. This system will have a lot of dry air to overcome, so even though we’ll start to see blue on the radar later this evening, snow is not expected to actually hit the ground until around midnight or later.

By tomorrow’s morning driver, most areas will have about 1/2″ of snow on the ground. Remember to also watch for slick, icy spots on the road from snowpack that will melt today and be at risk for freezing on untreated surfaces like roads and sidewalks.

Snow showers will continue through the day, but in Central Ohio snowfall totals for the system would be around 2-3 inches. Areas farther to the southeast will see closer to 2-4″ of fresh powder and will be under a winter weather advisory until early Friday morning.

Clouds and snow showers will limit temperatures tomorrow, and only allow them to reach a high around freezing.

More dry, cold weather is on the way Friday and into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will both reach highs in the 20s. By Sunday, temperatures will reach highs in the mid 30s, which is still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, but well above where we have been. Then, our next chance for rain and snow showers will move in Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz