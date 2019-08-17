Wedgewood community celebrates change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Wedgewood community in Columbus, once riddled with crime and gun violence, has now turned over a new leaf, becoming a much safer place.

On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate the neighborhood children with the Wedgewood Rise Festival.

Attendees took part in free food, games, and music.

For so long, the area has endured so much violence until organizations, the city, and the community stepped in and said enough is enough.

The non-profit organization My Project USA helps refugee children in Hilltop, Wedgewood and in west Columbus.

The group has created activities, a reading program, food pantries, and more.

The fruits of their labor have paid off — less violence and less crime in the area.

“There’s an opportunity to rise and make yourself better and so forth,” said Russ Harris from My Project USA. “There’s always hope. There’s always a better tomorrow. We got to work together to achieve the promises of better opportunity.”

Columbus Police are set to play soccer against some of the kids at the festival. The game started at 6:30 in the newly installed soccer field.