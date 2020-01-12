Wedding show wraps up Sunday at Kasich Hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of brides-to-be are planning their dream weddings this weekend.

The Ohio Expo Center is hosting the 2020 Columbus Wedding Show.

More than 125 vendors are displaying decorations, food, photography, and entertainment.

Models are showing off the latest wedding dress fashions.

The event gives brides access to many of the top wedding experts around central Ohio.

“Everything is all in one place,” said Emma Henterly, editor of Columbus Weddings Magazine. “You have so many resources, so many experts, tons of great information and knowledge to share with you. So really it’s like a one-stop shop.”

The show is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kasich Hall. Tickets are available online or at the door.