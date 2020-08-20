Website issues/feedback

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, August 19, a total of 110,881 (+958) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,907 (+36) deaths and 12,529 (+93) hospitalizations. There are presumed 90,436 recovered cases in the state.