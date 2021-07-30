Weak tornado confirmed in southwest Pickaway County embedded in powerful storms Thursday evening

NEW HOLLAND, Oh. (WCMH)–The National Weather Service in Wilmington determined that a vein of wind damage a few miles northeast of New Holland in southwest Pickaway County was caused by an EF0 tornado Thursday afternoon, with winds estimated at 85 mph.

Aerial footage indicated that the storm was on the ground for 0.8 mile, touching down around 5:20 p.m. in a field. The storm damaged properties on a farm, and the roof of a home, and also destroyed an outbuilding.

The brief tornado “completely destroyed” two barns on Mouser Road, according the Weather Service report, tossing debris one-quarter of a mile across U.S. 22, as the storm lifted above the highway. Scattered tree damage in New Holland was caused by straight-line winds.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Pickaway and Ross Counties when lowering rotation was evident on Doppler radar scans. The supercell, or rotating, thunderstorm developed along the leading edge of a bowing feature along a squall line, or line of severe thunderstorms, that stretched from Fairfield County west to Fayette County.

Funnel cloud visible through the rain northwest of Chillicothe at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. (Photo/Bruce Caplinger)

Strong winds and torrential rain, totaling as much as 2 to 4 inches, plowed south to the Ohio River. Water rescues occurred in Idaho and Waverly, Pike County, and wind damage was reported at Stockdale. A separate storm dropped hail 1.75 inches in diameter at Jamestown in Greene County.

Two clusters of storms initially formed around 3 p.m. northwest of Columbus and advanced rapidly southeast, producing hail as large as 1 inch in diameter near Downtown and at Canal Winchester. The hail-generating storm was associated with a broad, weakly rotating wall cloud visible from Groveport to near Lancaster that did not touch down.

Photo of wind damage courtesy of AEP.

The cells eventually coalesced into a small system of thunderstorms, triggering numerous severe thunderstorm warnings from Franklin County and vicinity south through the Lower Scioto Valley.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh conducted field surveys Friday in eastern Ohio, where several funnel clouds appeared to have touched down in Harrison and Jefferson counties, causing structural damage in several areas. A preliminary report is expected Friday evening.

[Video: Johnetta Vinka.] The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh said a tornado was spotted in parts of Harrison County during severe weather early Thursday evening.