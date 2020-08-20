‘We really hope that he gets back healthy when he is ready’: Browns coach says Kevin Johnson is recovering

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 16: Kevin Johnson #28 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s almost become a daily occurrence. Every day Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is asked about the status of another player who has been injured on the football field.

On Wednesday afternoon veteran defensive back Kevin Johnson dove for a football and a teammate landed on top of him.

The trainers suspected something wasn’t right and had him checked out at University Hospitals for a potential abdominal injury.

They were right on the money. Johnson suffered a lacerated liver and he is now in the hospital recovering.

Johnson was already having a very strong camp for the Browns, earning praise from Stefanski.

“He was having a nice few days here, but like with every position, it’s a long haul. I would tell you that we’re going to miss him here and really hope that he gets back healthy when he is ready. Really excited about his future as a Cleveland Brown,” said Stefanski.

On Thursday, Myles Garrett returned to practice, though he is not 100 percent recovered from a hamstring injury. Starting back Nick Chubb remains in concussion protocol.

The Browns have Friday off. A very welcome day off indeed.