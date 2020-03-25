“We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.” Gov. DeWine inspires new Homage shirt for charity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A powerful statement made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has inspired local apparel company Homage to create another design.

Proceeds from the sale of the “We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.” t-shirt and sweatshirt will benefit the American Red Cross.

We echo the message of Governor Mike DeWine with a new release benefiting the @redcross.https://t.co/13RI6WtZqZ pic.twitter.com/ED2vn6gXbC — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) March 25, 2020

On their website Homage says about the design:

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has led the way in efforts to keep us safe. During a press conference this past weekend, he shared a simple, yet powerful call to action: ‘We are Ohioians. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.’

We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. Currently, the Red Cross is mobilizing to ensure a sufficient supply to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, and Ohioans are responding, demonstrating the strength and resolve that we share as Buckeyes.

For those who feel healthy and well to give blood or platelets, schedule an appointment here.

A portion of net proceeds from the sales of this tee will benefit the Red Cross.

