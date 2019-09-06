WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis to be arraigned on pandering child pornography charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis is scheduled to be arraigned after being charged with pandering child pornography.

Davis’ arraignment is set to begin at 9am in a Franklin County Municipal courtroom.

NBC4 will carry live coverage of the arraignment on Facebook and NBC4i.com.

Davis was booked into the Franklin County Jail Thursday morning, charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a news conference that two weeks ago, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography.

“This establishes a pattern of behavior. One week ago that information was confirmed and more evidence was gathered,” Baldwin explained.

NBC4 has confirmed with multiple sources that this investigation involves “thousands of images.”

ICAC executed search warrants Thursday morning to multiple locations, including Davis’ home and the WBNS 10TV studios. Davis was arrested at his Upper Arlington home Thursday morning by ICAC detectives.

“These are kids that are clearly being exploited for sexual appetite,” chief deputy Rick Minerd said.

Minerd, who supervises the investigations division that oversees ICAC, said they seized cell phones and computers — “standard stuff” they take in a child porn investigation.

“There’s no question that it was him versus someone else living in that home?” NBC4’s Ted Hart asked Minerd.

“Yes,” he confirmed.

Officials said more charges may be coming as they continue the investigation, and that they will work with the prosecutor’s office to figure out what charges will be levied and what Davis will be indicted on.

Court documents allege on August 5, Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a young girl participating or engaging in sexual activity.

“It’s a reminder that these kinds of cases span across all professions, we’ve arrested clergymen, we’ve arrested cops, folks from the media – we’ve arrested everybody,” Minerd said. “It’s a reminder for the community how dangerous the internet is, and how we need to protect our children.”

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a federal anti-crime initiative. Their website provides information to help keep you, your family and your friends safe from the dangers of Internet child sexual exploitation, and a direct link to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where you can immediately report suspected online child sexual exploitation.

