WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH)– A 64-year-old man has not been seen since he signed himself out of a homeless shelter Tuesday, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Hiram Jones has not been seen since March 29, 2022, in Waverly, Ohio. (Photo courtesy: Waverly PD)

Hiram Jones is described as 5’5″, 230lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jones was wearing blue jeans, a black hat, black shoes, and was using a walker with a white bucket attached to it when he was last seen at Waverly’s Homeless Shelter, Bridgehaven, police say.

Bridgehaven stated that Jones said he was going to Canal Park when he signed himself out but has not been seen since.

Police said in their release that he is suspected to have mild developmental disabilities.

If you see him, please call the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179.