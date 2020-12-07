Waverly dad’s impromptu national anthem performance garners national attention

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The gym at Portsmouth West High School didn’t stay silent for long after the school sound system failed to play “The Star Spangled Banner.”

As spectators stood with hands over hearts before Friday’s high school basketball game, a lone voice finally broke through the awkward silence.

Trenton Brown, father of a Waverly High Tigers player, took matters into his own hands once it was evident the announcer was having trouble getting the music to play.

With encouragement from his wife, Brown began to belt out the National Anthem and the appreciative crowd sang along.

Brown’s performance was so stirring that a video posted to Facebook by Johnny Futhey, another basketball dad, has gone viral and has been reported by national media.

Courtesy Johnny Futhey

Futhey posted, “Just Wow! Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game. It got quiet and a little awkward then out of nowhere Ezekiel Brown’s dad Trenton steps up big time and sings with no mic, no music, just talent!”

Brown said he had never sung the National Anthem solo, let alone a capella.

Now, social media is calling for he patriotic dad to go pro.

“Wow someone needs to sign this guy!” Futhey posted.

Brown didn’t seem fazed by the initial attention. When all was said and done, he tucked back into his popcorn, and enjoyed the game.