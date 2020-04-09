Watershed Distillery reopens public sanitizer sales

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Watershed Distillery will be reopening public sanitizer curbside pick-up sales Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The company says they’re planning to add more public days next week through social media plateforms.

The pick-up will be a first-come, first-served and will limit four 16 oz pump bottles and 1 one gallon container will be according to officials.

They say there will be no pre-orders and will have staff on site to help and the sale will go until supplies run out. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools