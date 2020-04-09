Watershed Distillery reopens public sanitizer sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Watershed Distillery will be reopening public sanitizer curbside pick-up sales Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The company says they’re planning to add more public days next week through social media plateforms.

The pick-up will be a first-come, first-served and will limit four 16 oz pump bottles and 1 one gallon container will be according to officials.

They say there will be no pre-orders and will have staff on site to help and the sale will go until supplies run out.