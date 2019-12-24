Watershed adds new bottle shop, extended weekend hours for 2020

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Watershed Kitchen + Bar is expanding its weekend hours in the new year.

Entering its 10th year in business, the Columbus distillery and restaurant will open on Sundays starting Jan. 12. It will offer a 3 p.m. distillery tour on Sundays, while the restaurant will open from 4 to 10 p.m..

The business also has added a second bottle shop to follow the one in the restaurant. The new space, which opened Dec. 8, is in its “barrel fort” building across Chesapeake Avenue from the restaurant and distillery.

