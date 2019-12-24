Watershed adds new bottle shop, extended weekend hours for 2020

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Watershed Kitchen + Bar is expanding its weekend hours in the new year.

Entering its 10th year in business, the Columbus distillery and restaurant will open on Sundays starting Jan. 12. It will offer a 3 p.m. distillery tour on Sundays, while the restaurant will open from 4 to 10 p.m..

The business also has added a second bottle shop to follow the one in the restaurant. The new space, which opened Dec. 8, is in its “barrel fort” building across Chesapeake Avenue from the restaurant and distillery.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2019/12/23/watershed-adds-new-bottle-shop-extended-weekend.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools