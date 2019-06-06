Water restrictions lifted at Mount Carmel Grove City; lawsuit being considered

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued a statement on Thursday regarding lifting water restrictions at Mount Carmel Grove City where there has been a total of 14 Legionnaires cases, including one death.

The following is a statement released by Acton:

“The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) continues to ensure the safety of patients and staff at Mount Carmel Grove City. Ensuring the health and safety of all Ohioans is ODH’s top priority. After consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our ODH experts, and our partners at Franklin County Public Health, I am encouraged by the recent measures taken at Mount Carmel Grove City to address the spread of Legionella. After speaking with CDC officials, they have assured me that the medical-grade filters being used have a 30-plus year history of application effectiveness. I am pleased with the actions of the hospital to effectively install and monitor filters that prevent the Legionella bacteria from becoming a risk to hospital patients, staff, and visitors. Mount Carmel Grove City has also pledged regular, future ongoing testing of their water system. Our team will be working closely with their staff and with local public health officials. To further assure safety of our residents statewide, ODH will be convening a workgroup to discuss the challenges of a Legionella outbreak and learn from the experiences over the past week. This workgroup will include experts from public health, hospitals, hotels, and other stakeholders. ODH will also look at other policy measures to ensure the safety of patients including hospital licensure.”

Lawsuit being considered by woman’s family

Lawyers with the Donahey Law Firm identified the patient who died during the Legionnaires outbreak at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City as 75-year-old Deanna Rezes of Grove City. An official cause of Rezes’ death has yet to be determined.

The family is weighing a possible lawsuit against Mount Carmel.

She was admitted to Mount Carmel Grove City on May 18 for pulmonary hypertension and released two days later.

According to attorney Matthew Wolf, who is representing the family, Rezes started to feel worse and was readmitted to the hospital on May 28. Her family was told she had contracted Legionnaires’ disease.

She died June 2.

“I have four adult children, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children and a husband that I am representing,” said Wolf. “I told them there are no guarantees in this, but there is guarantee that we will have an investigation and we will find out answers one way or the other.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health are working with Mount Carmel Hospital at Grove City to figure out where the bacteria, Legionella, is growing.