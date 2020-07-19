One presumed dead after going swimming in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is presumed dead after going swimming in a retention pond in northeast Columbus Saturday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old went swimming with a group in a retention pond on the 8000 block of Kesegs Way at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said he did not resurface.

Originally called out as a water rescue, the incident has now been changed to a water recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

The dive team from the sheriff’s office will search the pond at first light Sunday.

Jefferson Township Fire and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the call.