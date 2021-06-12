Water rescue reported at Big Darby Creek in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders are on the scene of a water rescue in Big Darby Creek in Grove City.

Officials responded to the area of the 7900 block of Railroad Street in Grove City at approximately 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities on the scene, two people were swimming in the water. One of them was able to get out of the water safely, while the second, who authorities identified as a male, is still in the water.

As of 5:40 p.m., authorities said they’ve been searching for more than an hour.

This is the second reported water rescue in the Darby Creek area this week. On Tuesday, a woman was pulled from the water after her kayak capsized. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.