One child missing, at least two others rescued from Delaware Dam

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Crews are searching for a child reportedly in the water at Delaware Dam, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said crews have rescued at least two children from the water Tuesday.

It is not known how the children ended up in the water, the sheriff’s office said.

The call for the missing children was received by the sheriff’s office at approximately 6:32 p.m.

The Tri Township Fire Department and the sheriff’s office are responding to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.