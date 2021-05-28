Watch the 2021 virtual Columbus Pride Month kick-off celebration on NBC4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to partner with Stonewall Columbus to bring you the 2021 virtual Columbus Pride Month kick-off celebration. Viewers are invited to watch the virtual festivities live on NBC4 and NBC4i.com as this event will not be open to the public.

The celebration begins on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. and includes the lighting of City Hall in rainbow lights, a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus and the presentation of the Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award.

2021 virtual Columbus Pride Month kick-off celebration

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

8:30 p.m. – Program Begins

9 p.m. – Musical Performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus

The Shellabarger Illuminator Award is an annual recognition presented to individuals for outstanding initiatives promoting LGBTQIA+ rights in the City. The 2021 recipient is Erin Upchurch.

As the executive director for Kaleidoscope Youth Center, Upchurch is a leading voice in the LGBTQIA+ community on the issues of diversity, inclusion and cultural competency. An educator, activist and advocate of marginalized communities, Upchurch believes in using the power of education, conversation, advocacy and relationship building as the foundation to real progress for equity and equality. She is also an adjunct faculty member at the Ohio State University College of Social Work.

Presenters at the event include City Council President Shannon G. Hardin, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Auditor Megan Kilgore and Stonewall Columbus Executive Director Densil Porteous.