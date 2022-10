I-270 North is closed at the Easton and State Route 161 exits (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in serious condition Wednesday after an SUV was trapped under a dump truck, causing a highway exit closure in the Easton area.

The exits to Easton Way and State Route 161 along Interstate 270 North were closed after an accident involving an SUV and a dump truck, also causing heavy delays.

Both exits were reopened as of 10:30 a.m.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in serious condition.