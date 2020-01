COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– After 11 months of being stationed half way around the world, Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Leonard Burke was finally reunited with his family Thursday night.

Sgt. Burke’s family had no idea he would be their prize as they were selected to play a game during a timeout of the Columbus Blue Jacket vs. Carolina game on Military Appreciation Night.

Welcome home Sgt. Burke 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lj0VUulOKT — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 17, 2020

The Reynoldsburg resident had been stationed at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait.

CBJ beat the Hurricanes 3-2.