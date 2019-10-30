WATCH: NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, Darlene Hill to share their mammogram results

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tune in to NBC4 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. today to see our friends and co-workers, Darlene Hill and Colleen Marshall, share the results of their first mammogram in a few years.

Darlene said after she learned Colleen had been putting off getting a mammogram, she said scheduled an appointment for both at OhioHealth.











“I’m embarrassed to admit, I found out today, its been five years since I had a mammogram and I’m supposed to be doing it every year. We all are,” Colleen said.

Darlene admits she hadn’t had a mammogram in three years.

“Every year we should have this on our list of things to do, but that didn’t happen,” Darlene said.

Here’s a video of Colleen and Darlene at the doctor’s office getting their “ta-ta’s” checked the first time together last week. They plan to get their annual mammograms together from now on.

Time to get the ta-ta’s tested! It’s been a while since Colleen Marshall and I have had a mammogram so we did it together. Our story NBC4 next Wednesday at 5:30 and 7 Posted by Darlene Hill NBC4 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women and regular mammograms can be life-saving, according to the American Cancer Society.

In Ohio, breast cancer mortality rates are higher than almost anywhere else in the country, according to Susan G. Komen Columbus.

Experts at OhioHealth recommend women begin having yearly mammograms by age 40.

Need a mammogram?

Click here for more information about breast cancer or to find locations that provide mammograms in central Ohio and in southeastern and West Central Ohio counties, including Delaware and Licking counties. You can also contact Susan G. Komen Columbus at 614-297-8155.

For information about free and low-cost mammograms and other cancer screenings in Columbus, visit LifeCare Alliance. LifeCare Alliance also accepts patients with insurance.

Need a reminder for your annual mammogram?

Darlene and Colleen will get their mammograms together every year from now on and NBC4 wants to make sure you remember to schedule your annual appointment.

Download the NBC4 app and you will receive an annual mammogram reminder.