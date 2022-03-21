CLEVELAND (WCMH/WJW)– NBC4 along with Nexstar stations across Ohio will host a debate Monday night featuring the top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will co-moderate the hour-long debate alongside FOX 8’s Joe Toohey.

The debate can be viewed on Nexstar stations across the Buckeye state at 7 p.m.: WDTN 2 News in Dayton, NBC4 in Columbus, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville and FOX 8 News in Cleveland.

Colleen and Joe spoke with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Monday afternoon to preview the debate. You can watch the full interview the video player above.