WATCH: Matt Barnes settles Ohio vs. Marshall Battle of the Bell bet with…song!

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — Mothers, warn your children.

Betting is not a good idea.

Well, losing a bet is not a good idea.

NBC4’s own Matt Barnes had the honor of finding that out for himself when he paid off a bet with sports director Jerod Smalley Tuesday.

As part of a bet between Barnes and Smalley on the Marshall-Ohio football game, Barnes warmed up his vocal cords and sang the Marshall fight song “Sons of Marshall.”

Marshall won Saturday 33-31.

Barnes was accompanied by Marshall cheerleaders Alis Thomas and Samantha Jones as well as the school’s mascot Marco.

Decked out in a too-tight Marshall jersey and ill-fitting helmet, Barnes was also presented with a cake in the shape of Marshall’s logo, but with a special message just for Matt in place of the school’s name: MattLost.

Don’t feel too bad for Barnes, though. Since the two have been making this same bet since 2011, Barnes is up 4-3 overall in the contest.