Watch: Mansfield police dashcam video shows teenager drag, push officer out of moving car

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are searching for a local teenager accused of pushing a police officer out of his moving car during a traffic stop that was recorded on his cruiser’s dash camera.

The incident started Sunday evening when Officer Clay Blair attempted to pull over a car he observed running through a stop sign.

The driver, identified as Elijah Williams, 18, of Mansfield pulled over in an alley but, according to the report, Officer Blair believed he made suspicious movements toward the left side of his driver’s door and so Williams was asked to get out of the car.

Williams asked why he was pulled over and when he was told, police said he denied the violation.

With the dash camera rolling, officer Blair believed Williams was making repeated movements to his pockets.

The officer then attempted to put Williams in handcuffs and a struggle ensued with Williams getting back in his car and driving away with the officer still engaged.

The car then went through an intersection and Blair was eventually pushed from the moving car, and tumbled to the ground.

Mansfield police on Wednesday would not make any comment about the incident or the video released to FOX 8.

According to his report, the officer said he suffered abrasions on his arm and scrapes and bruises to his right leg and knee.

He returned to his cruiser, but Williams could not be located.

He remains wanted on a charge of felonious assault.