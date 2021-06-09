Ohio’s Nightbirde talks about winning ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Musical artist Nightbirde’s performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tuesday night has touched millions of people around the world.

Jane Marczewski goes by Nightbirde while on stage, and her original song “It’s OK” won her Simon Cowell coveted Golden Buzzer, which means she automatically advances to the live shows later this season.

NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke live with Nightbirde about being thrust into the spotlight. You can watch the full interview in the video above.