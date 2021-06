A steady stream of moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level low pressure produced numerous showers and occasional thunderstorms, a few containing heavy rain, that resulted in pockets of flooding late Thursday. The slow-moving boundary that provided added lift for the widespread rain has shifted east of Ohio. Partial clearing created patchy early morning fog.

Drier conditions will develop heading into the weekend, although isolated afternoon storms will develop with some energy aloft, ending by early evening.