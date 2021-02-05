WATCH: Jeff Ruby’s Chef shows how to make Valentine’s Day surf ‘n’ turf at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– It’s always been difficult to get a reservation for two at a romantic restaurant on Valentine’s Day, and this year with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s going to be even more so.

That’s why Chef Nick Ellison from Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is showing us how to make surf ‘n’ turf plus the sides at home.

Jeff Ruby’s is also eliminating having to shop for these things for yourself by offering Valentine’s Day meal kits with everything you need down to the steak seasoning.

The $200 dinner for two kit includes: