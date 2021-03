CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is the speaker today at the City Club of Cleveland’s Virtual Forum.

He’s going to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlight what’s next in Ohio’s road to recovery.

He’ll likely share some similar messages, like continuing to wear masks and social distance, and urging people to get vaccinated.

Watch the event live at 12:30 p.m. in the video above.