WATCH: Columbus Public Health Commissioner reacts to lifted health orders announcement

Local News

by: , WCMH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts spoke live with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Thursday morning about Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders will be lifted in June. The full interview is the video above.

DeWine announced Wednesday night statewide health orders will be lifted on June 2.

DeWine said the state will no longer require face masks and social distancing. However, individual businesses and schools, as well as Ohioans, can make their own decisions as to what is and isn’t suitable for themselves.

In addition to the health orders announcement, the governor announced that vaccinated kids and adults will have separate lotteries offering them high-dollar incentives to get the COVID-19 shot.

Five adults will win $1 million each over several weeks, while vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 have the chance at five, four-year scholarships with all-expenses paid to an Ohio university.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss