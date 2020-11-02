Columbus police announce charges from summer protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police met with the media Monday morning to announce charges related to an incident during summer protests.

Police say they have identified five people suspected of surrounding and damaging a man’s car during protests on May 31. They are seeking to identify five more people.

The five are initially charged with aggravated rioting, a felony.

Video shows what appears to be a burgundy Buick LaCrosse, near the intersection of Broad and High Streets, suddenly back up and crush a bicycle. The car is then attacked. As the windows are smashed, the car’s trunk opens and its contents are strewn about into the street by people nearby.