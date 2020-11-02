Columbus police announce charges from summer protest

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police met with the media Monday morning to announce charges related to an incident during summer protests.

Police say they have identified five people suspected of surrounding and damaging a man’s car during protests on May 31. They are seeking to identify five more people.

The five are initially charged with aggravated rioting, a felony.

Video shows what appears to be a burgundy Buick LaCrosse, near the intersection of Broad and High Streets, suddenly back up and crush a bicycle. The car is then attacked. As the windows are smashed, the car’s trunk opens and its contents are strewn about into the street by people nearby.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools