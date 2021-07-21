WATCH LIVE: Alex Fischer talks about decision to step down as Columbus Partnership CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer will speak live with NBC4 digital anchor Kristine Varkony Wednesday at 8 a.m. about his decision to step down after more than a decade in the role at the end of the year.

