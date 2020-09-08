WATCH: LaRose gives update on Ohio’s General Election preparations

NBC4 WCMH-TV
This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Secretary of State Frank LaRose gives an update on Ohio’s General Election preparations.
56 days before Election Day, Secretary of State Frank LaRose is giving an update on the state of our election in Ohio. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Zmqi2MQutI— Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 8, 2020
