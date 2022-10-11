You can watch the news conference live in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County.

The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components for those vehicles by 2026. Gov. Mike DeWine estimates more than 300 new jobs in the retooling of these plants.

With the additions to the already existing plants, Honda announced it will build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, in a joint venture in LG Energy Solutions.

Construction for the Fayette County plant is set to begin in 2023 with mass production scheduled to get underway in 2025.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Sen. Sherrod Brown attended the news conference at the Ohio Statehouse.

DeWine announced they expect the new plant will create 2,200 new jobs. Jennifer Thomas of Honda of America said there are 14,000 associates employed in Ohio.

In August, DeWine and Husted teased the efforts to build a joint $4.4 billion Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated the Buckeye State as a candidate for a new manufacturing site.

Honda has multiple manufacturing sites in Ohio. The largest is outside Columbus near Marysville in Union County. It has been open since 1982. The East Liberty facility is farther west than Marysville in Logan County.

“For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant,” DeWine said.

LG-Honda said in a statement in August intentions to expand its EV battery manufacturing to North America with construction beginning in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025.