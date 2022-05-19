COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new anchor team is coming to weekend mornings on NBC4: Matthew Herchik and Cynthia Hill are set to make their official debut on Saturday, May 21 at 5 a.m.

Herchik, a familiar face to NBC4 viewers, joined the station in 2020 as a reporter. A Columbus native, Herchik began his education at St. Brendan’s in Hilliard before graduating from Bishop Watterson High School and attending Ohio University in Athens.

Hill is new to NBC4, but not to Columbus. A graduate of Penn State University, Hill grew up on Columbus’ East Side where she attended Franklin Alternative Middle School and Eastmoor Academy.

NBC4 News Director Denise Eck is excited about the pairing.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about our new weekend morning anchor team,” Eck said. “Matthew Herchik and Cynthia Hill are outstanding journalists with a deep understanding of central Ohio. Together they provide local viewers an unmatched weekend morning experience.”

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Liz McGiffin will continue to provide “Your Most Accurate Forecast” alongside her new weekend morning co-anchors.

Viewers will be able to watch the new “NBC4 Today” weekend lineup this Saturday at 5 a.m.