Watch: Funeral for Ma’Khia Bryant to begin at noon Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The funeral for Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer 10 days ago, will take place starting at noon Friday. NBC4 will stream the service on its website with the permission of family. You can watch it live in the player above.

Bryant was killed on April 20 shortly after police were called to a house on Legion Lane on the Southeast Side, where she was staying as a foster child. Body camera footage showed Bryant with a knife in her hand about to stab a woman when Officer Nicholas Reardon shot at her four times.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting, as it does any shooting involving a Columbus police officer. Bryant’s death led to nights of protests, and her family has called for a federal investigation into it and into the foster system.

Bryant’s death came a few months after the deaths of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre’ Hill, who were also Blacks killed by law enforcement in city limits. Their deaths led to protests, too.

The funeral is taking place at First Church of God on Refugee Road, the facility where Hill’s funeral took place in January.