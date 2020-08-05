WATCH: Former Columbus police chiefs critical of Mayor Ginther

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Former Columbus Division of Police leaders are not pleased with how Mayor Andrew Ginther is handling police relations.

Former Chief Kim Jacobs, Former Chief Walter Distelzweig, Former Commander John Rockwell called the press conference to discuss what they believe to be a myriad of problems including why they say it is wrong to exclude police from the newly-formed Civilian Review Board.

This is a developing story. Colleen Marshall will have a full report later on NBC4 and NBC4i.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools