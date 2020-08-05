WATCH: Former Columbus police chiefs critical of Mayor Ginther

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Former Columbus Division of Police leaders are not pleased with how Mayor Andrew Ginther is handling police relations.

Former Chief Kim Jacobs, Former Chief Walter Distelzweig, Former Commander John Rockwell called the press conference to discuss what they believe to be a myriad of problems including why they say it is wrong to exclude police from the newly-formed Civilian Review Board.

