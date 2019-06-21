WATCH: Drone 4 shows aerial view of flooding at Alum Creek State Park

Water continues to creep into a parking lot at Alum Creek State Park. Watch the video footage from Dron e4 and you will see several areas are flooded. High water flooded trails and caused some people to cut their walk short. A golf course in Gahanna was closed because of localized flooding.

It forced some people like Jackie Bonath, who wanted to be outdoors, to figure out alternative ways to enjoy the day.

“First it’s like a bummer,” said Bonath. “We want to be able to be out on the water or to be in the woods, but it’s just you know what, we can’t change it, so we’re just going to play in it.”