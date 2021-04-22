WATCH: CPD seeks ‘persons of interest’ in Chitt Fest destruction

Warning: video contains raw language.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking the public’s help to identify some ‘persons of interest’ in the destruction that took place on Chittenden Avenue early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people, including OSU students, filled the street on Saturday night for a block party known as Chitt Fest near The Ohio State University campus.

CPD released a YouTube video showing 18 young people participating in the chaos. Police say the crowd flipped over seven vehicles in total and caused widespread damage, including broken windows and piles of trash.

The Ohio State University released a statement on the riot, calling the “property destruction and willful disregard for safety just off campus…unacceptable.”

OSU says it’s working with law enforcement to hold responsible any students who took part.

Anyone with information on people involved in the destruction are asked to call CPD at 614-461-TIPS.