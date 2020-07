COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say smashed in the windows and doors of a downtown business at the end of May.









CPD says the suspect was caught on camera causing $30,000 worth of damage to Feinknopf Photography on N. 3rd St on May 31 around 12:30 a.m. “during rioting in the downtown area.”

If you have any information call CPD at 614-645-1435 or email zrosen@columbuspolice.org.